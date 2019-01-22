"A domestic incident did take place between Eric and Leida on 1/20/19," a message on Leida's Instagram Story read Monday. "The couple asked that you please respect their desire to keep things private at this time."

On Sunday, the day of the police visit, Eric posted a photo of him and Leida with the caption, "Good times and great memories. Once the haters get bored, we'll return to making these. Just hang in there hon. Don't let them get you down."

After reports of the incident surfaced, Eric went on Instagram Live and addressed the "altercation."

"Leida and I had an altercation," Eric can be heard saying in the Instagram Live video, captured by fan accounts on social media Monday. "She was threatening self-harm, I wrestled a knife from her. But my training took over, it triggered my training...and I went too far. Nothing serious was caused, other than emotional trauma, which is severe. I may have scratched her scalp, I did not realize I did that. After I wrestled the knife from her, my training took over and the only thing I could think of was to restrain her."