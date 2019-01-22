Whitney Thore's life just got a little more complicated. In the above My Big Fat Fabulous Life sneak peek, Whitney's friend Heather learns a shocking little detail Whitney never mentioned: Buddy is back—and staying at Whitney's house.

"I didn't even know he was in Greensboro. He needs to leave, I'm not comfortable with him being here," a teary Heather tells Whitney about her ex-boyfriend.

"This is a disaster. I didn't tell Heather that Buddy was here because I was trying to respect her own wishes," Whitney says in a confessional. "I know how this must feel to Heather, and I know that it feels really awful. And ultimately, she probably feels I was lying straight to her face."