Eric and Leida Rosenbrook were visited by the police after accusations of abuse surfaced on the internet.

E! News can confirm that Wisconsin police visited the 90 Day Fiancé stars at their Baraboo, Wisc. home on Sunday after they received allegations of abuse.

According to screenshots of messages obtained by blogger John Yates, Leida alleges that Eric "pulled my hairs really hard and grab it until I can stand up and grabbed my wrist both of them and put me on the corner." The 29-year-old claims she then "was about to kill my self with a knife." However, Leida reportedly was stopped by Eric, who then "abused me after that."

E! News has not been able to independently verify the validity of the alleged text messages.

In a statement later shared to Leida's Instagram account, Leida and Eric confirmed the alleged altercation. "A domestic incident did take place between Eric and Leida on 1/20/19," the caption read. "The couple asked that you please respect their desire to keep things private at this time."