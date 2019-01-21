See Every Incredible Look From Lady Gaga's Dual Las Vegas Shows

Sin City looks good on Lady Gaga.

On Sunday evening, the pop superstar took the stage inside the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort for opening night of Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano, the second part of her wildly popular Las Vegas residency stint. Unlike Lady Gaga Enigma, which revisits her classic hits through the lens of Gaga's alien alter-ego, the latter production features stripped-down versions of her catalogue and music from The Great American Songbook.

A common thread seen throughout Enigma and Jazz and Piano? Gaga's affinity for groundbreaking yet timeless style.

From custom Tom Ford to bedazzled Ralph Lauren and every Jimmy Choo stiletto in between, the "Applause" songstress' Las Vegas lookbook should not be overlooked.