Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Fights Back Against Body Shamers

For the staff of SUR, social media doesn't always rule.

Ever since Vanderpump Rules became a Bravo staple, cast members including Ariana Madix have experienced plenty of fun, positive and innocent interactions with viewers online.

But in between all the fan comments are a few critics, haters and even body shamers who can't be ignored from even the strongest cast members.

"I've experienced over the years I think every single time I post any picture, I'm always told I don't look like myself or I look different," Ariana explained to E! News exclusively at iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego concert. "But if I look different in every photo, then what do you guys think I look like?"

More recently, a follower took things one step further by asking a not-so-cool question. "Did @Ariana2525 have something done to her face? Looks different," they wrote.