When it comes to Bachelor Nation, fans are used to seeing relationships move very quickly.

On Bachelor in Paradise alone, stars often travel to Mexico and experience a final rose ceremony—and possible proposal—in a matter of weeks.

But for Kendall Long and Joe Amabile, things are a bit different. While getting engaged is certainly a possibility in 2019, there's no rush for that oh-so-romantic proposal.

"Our whole entire relationship is about being engaged…As two people who are mainly afraid of commitment, it makes it so the idea of talking about engagement isn't scary," Kendall shared with E! News exclusively this weekend at iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego concert. "It just makes it more fun and we think that it will definitely, possibly happen someday but as of now, we want to get so many more things solidified in our life before we take the next step."

She added, "Right now, there's just so much going on."