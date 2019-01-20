Cardi B Slams Tomi Lahren in Political Twitter Battle

Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 20, 2019 12:55 PM
Getty Images
Cardi B has a few things to say to Tomi Lahren.
Earlier this week, the "I Like It" rapper took to social media to address the government shutdown and the current political climate. "Our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f--king wall," she told her followers in a video message. "And we really need to take this serious."
"I feel like we need to take some action," Cardi continued. "I don't know what type of action, bitch, because this not what I do, but, bitch, I'm scared. This is crazy, and I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f--king work to not get motherf--king paid."
That same day, political commentator Tomi Lahren took to Twitter to respond to Cardi's message.
"Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats," she tweeted. "HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020."
After seeing her tweet, Cardi replied on Sunday, "Leave me alone I will dog walk you."
Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019
"I'm sure you would. Still doesn't make your political rambling any less moronic," Tomi tweeted back, adding that hashtag #BuildthatWall.
You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP! https://t.co/khRpoOt16B— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019
Cardi returned to Twitter hours later and told Tomi, "You're so blinded with racism that you don't even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much. You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!"
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?