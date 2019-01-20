Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Giggly True Thompson Crawling

True Thompson is crawling!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter is growing up so fast. On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an adorable video of her baby girl crawling. The sweet social media post shows 9-month-old True giggling as she tries to get to her mom's phone.

"No, that's my phone!" Khloe laughs as she shares a playful moment with her daughter.

"The ultimate sound," the Good American co-founder captioned the post, referring to True's giggles.

It's hard to believe that, in just a few months, Tristan and Khloe's baby girl will be celebrating her first birthday!