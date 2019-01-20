2019 Producers Guild Award Winners: The Complete List

The 2019 Oscars get closer and closer with each passing weekend.

On Saturday night, many of the biggest Hollywood producers gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. for the 2019 Producers Guild Awards. Like the other awards shows, many of the most talked-about movies are nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, including A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, Green Book, Roma, A Quiet Place, BlacKkKlansmen, The Favourite and Vice.

Rami Malek just took home the Golden Globe for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody while Roma won big at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

The PGAs are also thought to be another barometer for Oscar winners. According to Variety, the Oscars and PGAs have named the same film for best picture in the last 20 out of 29 years. This year, Green Book won the coveted Darryl F. Zanuck Award.

Take a look at the complete list of winners below!