Kourtney Kardashian Says She "Wants to Be in Love Again"

If only life were like the movies, right?
It could be that Kourtney Kardashian is looking for the William Thacker to her Anna Scott. On Saturday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a clip from the rom-com Notting Hill to her Instagram Story. She captioned the video, "I want to be in love" with the crying emoji next to it.
The hit move, which stars Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, tells the story of a movie star (Roberts as Anna Scott) à la Julia Roberts fame-level and her relationship with the owner of a travel bookstore (Grant as William Thacker).
These seemingly star-crossed lovers somehow work out. Understandably so, people want to flock to the posh London neighborhood of Notting Hill to find their own Hugh Grant/William Thacker. Kardashian could even be one!
The 39-year-old anticipated the reaction to her "I want to be in love" comment and posted a screenshot from a chat with her friend Allie Rizzo.
In a response to an Instagram direct message, Kourtney wrote, "Lmao. Best movie!!!"
Rizzo replied, "Hahahaha classic rich bitch why can't I find a classic love?"
She added, "A new novel by Kourt."
The mom of 3 quipped back, "Seriously bc the other half right after I post that is like rich bitch you don't wanna be in love, go live that grown n sexy life."
She finished it off with a broken heart emoji.
Earlier in the month, Kourtney enjoyed a ski and snowboard-filled getaway with Luka Sabbat and her sisters. "Kourtney invited Luka to come on the trip with them because he is friends with the whole group of girls and she thought it would be fun," a source told E! News at the time. "He's been hanging around a lot and Kourtney is always excited to see him."
The insider said the 21-year-old "meshes really well with the group and all of the sisters love having him around."
While Luka and Kourtney have enjoyed some nights out together, there's nothing too serious going on right now. Another source told E! News in October that their relationship "was not serious" and that she's just "having fun."
