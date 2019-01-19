Impulse Buys You Didn't Know You Needed

All impulse shoppers please say I.

Ok, now that we've all identified ourselves as people that like to spend money (sorry not sorry), it's time to figure out what's actually worth it and what's not. It's different for everyone, but sometimes it just happens that you regret a purchase. Well let us tell you: Right now is not one of those times. Why? Because we've carefully curated a list of would-be impulse buys that you won't regret.

From a cozy cashmere blanket to staple leopard-print booties, these are all items you can bank on.