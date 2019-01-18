Mmmm, it's the sweet taste of brand-new Super Bowl commercials.

As the countdown continues for the biggest football game of the year, excitement is building for all the companies who will pull out all the tricks in order to make sure their game day ads go viral.

One of the first companies to step up to the plate and tease their commercials is none other than Pepsi.

In an exclusive teaser clip obtained by E! News, rapper Lil Jon is seen at a classic diner wearing a Pepsi letterman's jacket.

As for what he's serving, you better believe it's a nice cold cup of Pepsi.