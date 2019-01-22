It's the most wonderful time of the year—award season!

Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 2019 Oscars on Tuesday. Roma and The Favourite were among the top contenders with 10 nods each. A Star Is Born and Vice were also frontrunners, each getting eight nominations. In addition, Black Panther received seven nominations and made history by becoming the first comic book movie to be up for Best Picture. However, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who wins.

Of course, the nominees were thrilled about the recognition.

"Everyone who worked on this film truly risked putting themselves out there—in the hope that in doing so people will connect and feel something deep and personal—the way films have made me feel since I was a kid," Bradley Cooper, who was snubbed of a best director nomination, said. "When I got this opportunity I knew I had to risk it all because I may never get another chance—so to be here today in a place where people who have seen the film are talking about how it makes them feel, something deep—that simple human thing—that we need each other—and the Academy to recognize that this morning—I just am so grateful."

Lupita Nyong'o also celebrated her film's recognition.