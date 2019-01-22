Oscars 2019: Bradley Cooper, Lupita Nyong'o and More Stars React to Their Nominations

Oscars Trophy

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

It's the most wonderful time of the year—award season! 

Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 2019 Oscars on Tuesday. Roma and The Favourite were among the top contenders with 10 nods each. A Star Is Born and Vice were also frontrunners, each getting eight nominations. In addition, Black Panther received seven nominations and made history by becoming the first comic book movie to be up for Best Picture. However, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who wins.

Of course, the nominees were thrilled about the recognition.

"Everyone who worked on this film truly risked putting themselves out there—in the hope that in doing so people will connect and feel something deep and personal—the way films have made me feel since I was a kid," Bradley Cooper, who was snubbed of a best director nomination, said. "When I got this opportunity I knew I had to risk it all because I may never get another chance—so to be here today in a place where people who have seen the film are talking about how it makes them feel, something deep—that simple human thing—that we need each other—and the Academy to recognize that this morning—I just am so grateful."

Lupita Nyong'o also celebrated her film's recognition.
 
"Seven #OscarsNoms for #BlackPanther

Read

2019 Oscars Will Go On Without a Host for First Time in 30 Years: Report

To see more stars' reactions, check out the gallery.

Green Book, Mahershala Ali

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures

Mahershala Ali

"I'd like to thank the academy for recognizing my work along with the extraordinary performances of my fellow nominees. I was so fortunate to have collaborators in Viggo Mortensen and Peter Farrelly and I'd like to congratulate them on their nominations," the Best Actor in a Supporting Role nominee and Green Book star said."Through Dr. Donald Shirley, I had the gift of navigating circumstances as a profound, gifted, complicated genius. A man who had experiences and a combination of qualities that I had yet to see on film. I'm tremendously grateful for the lessons I learned through both his struggles and successes. I sincerely hope Dr. Shirley's music and his unique contribution to our culture continues to be discovered, shared and appreciated."

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Alfonso Cuarón

Yalitza Aparicio

"Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition. It is an honor to be nominated for a film that I loved making," the Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee and Roma star said. "I am grateful to Adam for writing such rich material and for creating such a wonderful work environment. I also want to congratulate the other nominees, my cast members, the crew and everyone who worked so hard on this film!"

Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Vice, Sag Awards Stills

Matt Kennedy / Annapurna Pictures 2018 © Annapurna Pictures

Amy Adams

"Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role contender and Vice star said. "It is an honor to be nominated for a film that I loved making. I am grateful to Adam for writing such rich material and for creating such a wonderful work environment. I also want to congratulate the other nominees, my cast members, the crew and everyone who worked so hard on this film!"

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Annapurna Pictures

Regina King

"Wow, wow, wow," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee and If Beale Street Could Talk star said. "The word I keep coming back to is proud. Proud of our cast and crew with all the work we put into this amazing, yet still timely story. I'm grateful to Barry Jenkins for creating this beautiful role out of the great James Baldwin's words. Collaborating with Barry has been a highlight of my career and this recognition is icing on the cake! And thank you to The Academy!"

Fall Movie Guide, The Favourite, Emma Stone

Yorgos Lanthimo/Twentieth Century Fox

Emma Stone

"Working on The Favourite alongside my brilliant friends Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and the whole cast was nothing short of incredible," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee said. "I was grateful every day and am honored by this nomination. Yorgos created a palace for us all to play in. I am forever indebted to him and the whole team that brought this insane vision to life. Thank you to Fox Searchlight for their invaluable support and thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work."

 

Christian Bale, Sam Rockwell, Vice

Matt Kennedy / Annapurna Pictures

Sam Rockwell

"Hot damn! I am so truly honored to be recognized by the Academy again this year," the Best Actor in a Supporting Role nominee said. "Vice is such a special and important film to be a part of and I'm thrilled for Adam, Christian, Amy and Hank, as well as all of the cast and crew."

 

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

Bradley Cooper

Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyongo, Black Panther

Lupita Nyong'o

Glenn Close, The Wife

Sony Pictures

Glenn Close

"Everything to do with this movie has been a total joy," the Best Actress contender said. "Bjorn Runge is a great director! Jonathan Pryce is an inspired partner. I'm so proud to be in a little film that has such great resonance with so many people.  I'm especially proud to have shared the creation of this character with my beloved daughter Annie. So grateful!"

 

Barry Jenkins

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review

Barry Jenkins

"I'm always overseas when noms come out and I don't watch," the director wrote on Twitter. "Instead my publicist slips notes under my door and I find them when I return. MUCH love from the ⁦@BealeStreet ⁩ family to QUEEN @Regina King ⁦ and my right hand @NicholasBritell ⁦on their Oscar Noms!!!"

 

 

Melissa McCarthy, Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me, SAG Awards Stills

Mary Cybulski; © 2018 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Richard E. Grant

"For a boy growing up in Swaziland, the smallest country in the southern hemisphere, becoming an actor seemed an impossible dream, let alone being nominated for an Oscar," the Best Actor in a Supporting Role nominee said. "[I] am literally levitating!!"

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

Mark Ronson

"Such an honor to be nominated for an Oscar," the Best Original Song nominee said. "And it makes it even more special to be nominated as part of this incredible film where the music is so powerful and emotional. Bradley Cooper got right what is nearly impossible in film, to show inside the creative process and make it feel honest and believable. And Lady Gaga's empowers that vision in the most beautiful and compelling way."

The 91st Annual Academy Awards takes place Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Fans can catch all of the action starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT that day on ABC.

Watch E! on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT!

