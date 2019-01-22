Calling all style savants—one of your favorite times of the year has officially arrived once again.

Yes, we're talking about fashion week—er—more like fashion month. As is the case twice a year, a handful of the world's major fashion cities debut designers' latest collections as celebrities, influencers and industry figures put their best footwear forward to take in the sights around the world.

From Versace to Christian Dior, Oscar de la Renta to Michael Kors, some of the biggest names in the industry are once again unveiling their latest works on catwalks in the Big Apple, City of Light and beyond between January and March.