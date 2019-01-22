The 2019 Oscar nominees have been announced—and a few names are noticeably missing.

As is the case every year, the list of contenders for the annual award show has taken some by shock and surprise. Presenters Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Rossshared the big news on Tuesday morning, revealing award season favorites like Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book were included in this year's nominee pool. Meanwhile, The Favourite and Roma lead the pack this year with 10 nominations a piece.

Rami Malek and Roma's Marina De Tavira celebrated their first Oscar nods while Hollywood icons like Amy Adams added yet another nomination to their impressive resumes. A major hat tip to the Vice actress, who has now been nominated a whopping six times for an Academy Award.