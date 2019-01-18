It's over for Peyton List and Cameron Monaghan.

E! News has exclusively learned the Disney Channel starlet and Shameless actor called it quits over the holiday season.

The former lovebirds have not commented publicly on the breakup, but it appears things between Peyton and Cameron are as amicable as ever. Just last week they stepped out together for the premiere of Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, which they co-star in.

In fact, Peyton and Cameron's relationship began when they met on set of the indie drama in 2017. As the 20-year-old actress recalled during an interview with Build Series, it didn't take long for her and the 25-year-old to build a connection.

"The whole cast, we all shared a trailer and were all in the same hotel. It was a small town, two and half hours away from Vancouver, so we all really got to know each other and all became so close. And then sort of in the middle of it, Cameron and I started realizing we liked each other and started dating after," she said.