Terry Fator, the winner of America's Got Talent season two, is denying accusations of elder abuse made by his 74-year-old mother, Marie Fator Sligh.

E! News has obtained the complaint against the 53-year-old ventriloquist, filed by Marie in federal court on Jan. 16, which states that, "In a final desperate attempt to stop Defendant Terry Fator-Son's continued abuse, bullying and harassment as documented in this lawsuit, Plaintiff Marie Fator Sligh–Mother prays the court will terminate any and all parental ties and relationship she has with Defendant Terry Fator."

According to the court docs, Marie's complaint is over her son's "actions that are detrimental to the health and well-being of" Marie.

The docs also allege that Terry has used "his wealth and the legal system to defame, bully, torment, harass and intimidate Plaintif to obstruct and prevent his Mother from investigating the death of her daughter in Defendant's home; and for refusing to work with his Mother to resolve their problems privately thereby causing his elderly Mother extreme fear, humiliation, anxiety, embarrassment and financial difficulty."