EXCLUSIVE!

Surprise! This Is How Porsha Williams Announced Her Pregnancy to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Costars

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Bravo

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were in for more than one surprise during their big trip to Tokyo. While celebrating Eva Marcille's Bachelorette party, Porsha Williams had announcement of her own to make—she's pregnant.

So, how'd she go about pulling off this big reveal? As you can see in the clip below, she learned how to say "I'm pregnant" in Japanese and enlisted NeNe Leakes' help in revealing the life-changing news. And Porsha was already the topic of conversation at the table before she dropped her big news—Kandi Burruss was talking about their strained relationship after some gossip.

Photos

The Biggest Real Housewives Reunion Fights

"Looking back at the situation, I just feel like it got out of control, so with that being said I just want to move on, have a good old trip," Kandi said in the clip above.

Click play to see her big reveal.

Meanwhile, the episode on Sunday, Jan. 20 also includes NeNe struggling with the hardships of being Gregg's caretaker during his battle with cancer, and later she and Tanya Sam get into a heated confrontation that results in so much confusion.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Porsha Williams , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Reality TV , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bradley Cooper

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Wendy Williams

Here's Why Wendy Williams' Return to Daytime TV Is Delayed Again

Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy

Inside the Love Lives of Shameless Stars

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet Rapping as 'Lil Timmy Tim Is the Best Video You'll See Today

Robert Stack, Unsolved Mysteries

Unsolved Mysteries Reboot Coming to Netflix With Stranger Things Producers

Seeking Sister Wife

Will Jealousy Derail This Seeking Sister Wife Couple From Adding a New Spouse?

Paige & Bernie Begin Their Search Again on "Seeking Sister Wife"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.