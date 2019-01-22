BRAND NEW
WEDNESDAY 9PM

New Botched Patient Samantha Has a Nipple in Her Armpit & Wants It Fixed—STAT!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jan. 22, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Can the Botched doctors fix this side boob?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode, new patient Samantha details how a birth defect resulted in her having a nipple in her armpit. According to Samantha, her parents realized at a young age that she had the symptoms of Poland syndrome.

"Poland syndrome is a rare, congenital birth defect that affects your chest wall muscles," Samantha explains to the Botched camera. "I'm missing some of the pectoralis muscles in my chest and I've also got the nipple placement that's way in my armpit."

As time went on, Samantha reveals she began to develop fears that she would be "made out to be this weirdo." Thus, at 11 years old, Samantha met with a doctor to discuss options.

"So my mom brought me in and he said our best bet was to do an expander—which is an inflatable kind of implant so that we could start manipulating the skin," the new patient adds.

Photos

The Many Boobs of Botched

This procedure was done so that Samantha's chest would be ready to "take an implant" when she got older. At 18, Samantha received two permanent implants, but the previous surgeon decided not to tackle the nipple placement.

Regardless, Samantha didn't get to enjoy her new breasts for very long.

"I came out of surgery with nice, big boobs," Samantha concludes. "I was ready to show them off and make up for the years that I didn't feel comfortable, but I got to enjoy them for about a year before I got pregnant and they started changing."

Will Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif be able to help her?

Hear all about Samantha's case in the clip above!

Watch a new episode of Botched Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Health , Boobs , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kit Harington

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Kim Kardashian

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

BFFs Made in (7th) Heaven: See Birthday Girl Beverley Mitchell & Bestie Jessica Biel's Cutest Pics

Black Panther

Black Panther: How a Marvel Movie Became One of the Year's Most Revolutionary Films

Kristen Stewart, 2019 Paris Fashion Week, Chanel Haute Couture

Fashion Police

Botched 508, Jordan

Return Patient Jordan Details How He Became the "Lip King" After Botched

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 402

"Your Clock Is Ticking!" Watch Nikki Bella's Family Take Her Love Life Into Their Own Hands

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.