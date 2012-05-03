"I would compare [the arrest and the blindside] on the same level," Kat admitted. "They are mistakes I will always have to live with for the rest of my life…I've never felt that low for both of those things, I felt just completely embarrassed and humiliated for both. Again all you can do is smile and grow and learn from your mistakes and keep on keeping on."

For the record, the jacket she tried to steal was not a hoodie.

Of her Tribal Council tough-girl outerwear, Kat laughed: "My hair was insane," "I figured I might as well look like a G and have my hood up and be completely gangsta about it."

But Kat's signature style has nothing on the phenomenon known as Kim's mustache.

"She is a beautiful goddess, but she has a tendency to grow a full-on 'stache," laughed the straight shooter. "She's very aware of the 'stache, and me and her and all of us joke about it all the time. [Starting] on the first day we got there, she said, 'Oh my God, my mustache is going to get so bad!' I was like, It's OK. Everybody's got their face, everyone's got their weaknesses…

"Everybody looked crazy, but Kim's phenomenon with her 'stache is truly something that hasn't been missed. I think she's incredible with or without the 'stache."

