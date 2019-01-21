A healthy dose of humility is a good look on any Bachelor. Viewers would like to believe the show's leads can maintain a humble nature even when a slew of polished, attractive women are literally competing for their time and affection, making moves to "steal them away" whenever an opportunity presents.

And Colton Underwood would be the first to admit he wasn't formed into being as a 6-foot-3 former pro football player with perfect abs just begging for nonstop shower sequences. "Grade school Colton probably would be really shy and timid by the fact that he was just named the Bachelor," he shared on the Jan. 7 premiere of ABC's beloved love hunt. "I was at a Christian school and I was always, like, the fat, chunky, awkward weird kid."

While the Indianapolis native had a bit of an ugly duckling emerging into a swan transformation when he discovered his football skills at Illinois' Washington Community High School, ditched his bottom retainer and found a way to clear up his skin, before then there were a lot of days he wished he could call out sick, often struggling to fit in with the other kids. And romantic prospects were certainly out of the question: "I didn't have girlfriends."