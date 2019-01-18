There's a wedding on the way for these co-stars.

The Orville stars Scott Grimes and Adrianne Palicki are engaged, the couple confirmed on social media Thursday night. "So happy to spend my life with you @ScottGrimes # ido # iloveyou," the actress tweeted along with a snap of the pair with her engagement ring sparkling on her left hand.

The two have starred together on Seth MacFarlane's science fiction series on Fox since the beginning in 2017.