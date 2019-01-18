EXCLUSIVE!

See Brittany Cartwright Finally Lose It in Dramatic Vanderpump Rules Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brittany Cartwright, Vanderpump Rules

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Brittany Cartwright has had it. The famously cool Vanderpump Rules star confronted her pals and finally snapped in the clip below.

"I just feel like people are waiting for me and Jax to mess up or that I'm hiding something, that we're not as good as we are," Brittany says in a confessional about her relationship with Jax Taylor. "When are people going to believe that we are happy?"

She's sick of it.

In the scene, Katie Maloney-Schwartz brings up Jax, which sparks Brittany's outburst. "I'm already on the brim of freaking out," she says tearfully after leaving. "It's not gonna be, like, my relationship is, like f—ked."

Photos

Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Shares her Southern Belle Beauty

After Brittany storms out, the other Pump Rules stars try to dissect what that was all about. "She just, she lets very little things affect her in a big way," Scheana Marie says.

She's so upset, Jax checks in with the ladies.

"Sounds like it could be some relationship s—t. I mean, I would feel this way if I was marrying Jax," Katie says,

Vanderpump Rules airs Monday, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Vanderpump Rules , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bradley Cooper

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Exclusive: Colton Underwood's Pirate-Themed Group Date

Wendy Williams

Here's Why Wendy Williams' Return to Daytime TV Is Delayed Again

Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy

Inside the Love Lives of Shameless Stars

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Surprise! This Is How Porsha Williams Announced Her Pregnancy to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Costars

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet Rapping as 'Lil Timmy Tim Is the Best Video You'll See Today

Robert Stack, Unsolved Mysteries

Unsolved Mysteries Reboot Coming to Netflix With Stranger Things Producers

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.