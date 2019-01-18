Prince Philip's Car Crash Involved a 9-Month-Old Baby Boy

New details are emerging about Prince Philip's car crash.

The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident with another vehicle on Thursday while driving on the A149 near Sandringham Estate—the private residence of Queen Elizabeth II in Norfolk, England. The Norfolk Police were called to the scene around 3:00 p.m. "following reports of a collision of two cars." The cars included the 97-year-old royal's Land Rover and a Kia.

The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old woman, suffered cuts to her knee from the accident while her passenger, a 45-year-old woman, broke her wrist. Both women were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on Thursday and discharged.

A 9-month-old baby boy was also in the Kia at the time of the accident. He was uninjured.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said His Royal Highness was also injured; however, he was examined just in case.

"He saw a doctor as a precaution, and the doctor confirmed he was not injured," a Palace spokeswoman said.