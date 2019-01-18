Nia Nal is finally about to go from sleepy journalist to superhero.

Nicole Maines is making her debut as Dreamer, TV's first transgender superhero, in the January 27 episode of Supergirl, when her costume will finally be unveiled on the show. The CW has released the first look at the costume a couple weeks early and we gotta say it looks pretty sweet. Purple is definitely her color!

The episode, called "Blood Memory," takes Nia and Kara to Nia's hometown for a visit during the annual Harvest Festival. Kate Burton guest stars as Nia's mother, who encourages her daughter to embrace her destiny. During this visit, we'll learn Nia's backstory and everything about the origin of her powers and how they work.