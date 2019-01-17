Listen up, Bachelor Nation. Wells Adams has a message for you: he will most certainly pay for his girlfriend, Sarah Hyland's, engagement ring.

The Bachelor in Paradise star is heated after radio hosts Bobby Bones, Lunchbox and Amy Brown criticized his relationship with the Modern Family actress. After rumors swirled online that the couple might be getting married, the radio hosts suggested that Sarah would most likely be buying her own engagement ring.

Lunchbox flat-out said, "She's buying the ring!"

To make things even messier, Wells used to work in the same building as the Bobby Bones Show.

The 34-year-old reality star quickly clapped back to make things clear, noting that his "pet peeve" is when people assume "Sarah pays for everything," he told co-host Brandi Cyrus of Your Favorite Things podcast on the Jan. 16 episode.

"Can I go on the record right here? I will pay for this ring, I promise you. It will come out of my bank account," Wells proclaimed. "I guess the thing that grinds my gears the most is anytime I seen anyone from that show, they're so nice to me. They're so nice to my face. Like if you're going to be a dick, be a dick all the time."