Is anyone else having a difficult time with the fact that Stormi Webster is almost already 1-year-old?!

Time is without a doubt flying for Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their adorable daughter, who will celebrate her golden birthday in just a matter of weeks on Feb. 1. Earlier this month, 21-year-old Kylie revealed she was "too excited" for Stormi's special day and already wrapping birthday presents. Fast forward to Thursday and the mother-daughter duo is enjoying some fun in the sun in Stormi's honor.

Kylie shared several must-see snapshots from their getaway, which appears to be going down in an ultra exclusive beachside locale.

"Let the birthday adventures begin," the cosmetics mogul captioned an Instagram photo of Stormi walking along the sand in a white dress.