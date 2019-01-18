Detox Beauty Products You Need Now

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 3:00 AM
The new year ahead call for a lot of newness, and top of mind is your health.
Maybe you're hitting the gym, focused on your inner peace or maybe, just maybe you're focused on your beauty habits. After all, what you put on and into your body matters. We're not saying you have to go full-fledged au natural with your habits, just make some tweaks here and there that benefit you on a holistic level. Sound intriguing?
From supplements to beauty tools, we've got our favorites right here!
Dry flaky skin is not what you're going for, and the only way to fix it is to hydrate. Keep it clean with this natural botanical-based oil. Bonus: Calming notes of sandalwood, rose and neroli make it feel like a spa day, no matter where you are.
Our advice: Keep your skin hydrated 24/7 with this genius on-the-go face balm. Not only is it made with tons of good-for-your-skin ingredients (like organic coconut and rosehip oils and noni and calendula extracts), it's also an easy way to add a natural highlight under or over your makeup.
One of the easiest ways to detox your skin is to make sure you're removing all of your makeup. How do you do that with ease? By investing in an oil-based face wash, like this all-natural one which helps restore moisture as you cleanse.
Have you ever heard that healthy hair starts with a good scalp massage? It's true, getting circulation to your roots encourages hair growth and sloughs aways dead skin cells. Not only will this little tool do the work, it also feels heavenly.
Everyone loves a pair of pearly whites, but going to the dentist for pro -level whitening is daunting and anything but natural. For a gentler approach, refined charcoal powder is the way to go. Just check out this one with 5-star ratings.
Had a rough night? No no needs to know about it, not if you use these charcoal-activated eye masks that is. Just 10-15 minutes and you'll be well on your way to depuffed refreshed eyes. Nice, yeah?
You're going to love this: Sleep is actually crucial to the detoxifying process. Not much you need to do here besides actually hit the hay. But hey, a chic new eye mask doesn't hurt, now does it?
Face masks are a staple beauty product around here, but this detox mask is basically the holy grail. Simply put: Natural ingredients, like pink clay and papaya enzymes, work together like a vacuum to draw the gunk out of your pores. Let's just say we use this at least once a week.
Face feeling puffy? This beauty tool will save you. It's made of 100% jade and harnesses crystal healing powers to release toxins and reduce the appearance of puffiness—pretty cool. Maybe it's just us, but we swear we look extra glowy after each use.
A nice face mist is always a refreshing product, but this one's extra special. It's packed with skin food like organic Patagonian Seaweed, Dead Sea Salt and Aloe Vera, all which help to hydrate, plump and prep skin for maximum absorption of serum and moisturizer.
And while we're talking about detoxing—don't forget your insides! This trio of supplements has all you need for a healthier life: Daily Cleanse, Flatter Me and Wing Man.
