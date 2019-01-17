All the Animated Movies Disney Is Remaking as Live-Action Films

Disney
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 2:47 PM
Disney
Get ready, Disney fans! Another live-action remake is coming your way.
That's right! The House of Mouse is reportedly revamping its 1996 classic The Hunchback of Notre Dame. According to Deadline, Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang will write the new movie, and Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz will write the music. Mandeville Films is said to be producing the remake along with Josh Gad. Although, casting decisions have yet to be confirmed.
Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, the story tells the tale of Quasimodo—a lonely hunchback who lives in the bell towers of Notre Dame and has only gargoyles as friends. He soon meets a beautiful gypsy named Esmeralda and goes on to defend her from the evil Frollo.
The animated movie featured a star-studded cast, including Tom Hulce as Quasimodo, Demi Moore as Esmeralda and Jason Alexander as the gargoyle Hugo.
This isn't the only live-action remake Disney has in the works. Check out the gallery to see some of the upcoming films.
Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang is reportedly writing the movie, and Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz are said to be doing the music. Josh Gad is also reportedly producing the film.
Stephen Tilley/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Don't mess with Liu Yifei! The actress is bringing back the 1998 film's classic character and starring in the new version of Mulan. The film hits theaters in March 2020.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
This movie, which roars into theaters next summer, features a star-studded cast, including Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner and John Oliver.
YouTube
Your wish has been granted! The movie—which stars Will Smith, Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud—offers a fresh, new take on the 1992 favorite. Fans will get to see this whole new world starting in May.
Disney
The flying elephant is back! The Tim Burton remake soars into theaters this March.
Walt Disney Productions
Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson star as everyone's favorite doggy duo in this remake of the 1955 movie. The film is set to debut on Disney's streaming service; although, the exact release date has yet to be revealed.
Walt Disney Feature Animation
Experiment 626 is beaming back into your universe. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are reportedly producing the film, which is set to debut in 2019.
Disney
The live-action remake reportedly has a star-studded cast—and we're not lying. In November, E! News confirmed Tom Hanks is set to play the famous puppet's father, Geppetto.
DISNEY
You won't need faith, trust or pixie dust to see this remake. In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter claimed David Lowery is working on a new version of the 1953 classic. While a live-action film has yet to fly into theaters, fans can always watch other versions, like Hook, in the meantime.
Disney Enterprises, Inc.
In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter claimed The Girl on the Train's Erin Cressida was in negotiations to make a live-action remake of Snow White. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul—from La La Land—were also allegedly set to work on the music. However, a film has yet to be released. So, we'll just have to see if it will be the fairest of them all.
Disney
Last year, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Juan Carlos Fresnadillo would direct the remake about a young King Arthur and his magical mentor Merlin. Game of Thrones' Bryan Cogman was also reported to be working on the script.
Disney
Want a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid to be a part of your world? You may be in luck. Film composer Alan Menken previously announced a new rendition of the 1989 movie was in the works, and that Lin-Manuel Miranda was also working on the music.
Clive Coote/Walt Disney
One of Disney's famous villains is back. While Glenn Close played Cruella de Vil in the 1996 live-action remake of 101 Dalmatians, Emma Stone is reportedly set to take on the role in Cruella.
Laurie Sparham/Walt Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Some Disney live-action remakes have already been released. For instance, Disney gave Winnie the Pooh a fresh new take in the 2018 movie Christopher Robin. Ewan McGregor starred in the film.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Emma Watson was a modern Belle in the 2017 version of the 1991 classic. Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Ewan McGregor and Emma Thompson were also in the movie.
Disney
In 2016, Disney dropped a new rendition of the 1967 film. The live-action version starred Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong'o, Scarlett Johansson and more.
Youtube
Disney released a new take on this classic fairytale in 2015. The movie starred Cate Blanchett, Lily James, Richard Madden and more.
YouTube
Fans followed Alice back down the rabbit hole when Disney released its live-action version of the animated film in 2010. The remake starred Anne Hathaway, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter and Mia Wasikowska.
We can't wait to see what the next live-action movie will be.
