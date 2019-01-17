Morgan Freeman's Granddaughter's Murderer Sentenced to 20 Years

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 2:22 PM

Morgan Freeman, Edena Hines

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lamar Davenport has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison for the death of E'Dena Hines.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. announced Thursday that Davenport, 33, has been sentenced to 20 years for fatally stabbing his girlfriend, Hines, near her Washington Heights apartment building in 2015 while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Hines, the granddaughter of actor Morgan Freeman, was 33.

"The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer," Freeman said in a statement to E! News following her death in Aug. 2015. "Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace."

Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Morgan Freeman's Granddaughter E'Dena Hines

Davenport was arrested days after Hines' death.

On May 7, 2018, Davenport was convicted of Manslaughter in the First Degree following a bench trial in New York State Supreme Court.

"Ambitious and driven, E'Dena Hines was deeply loved by family and friends before her life was brought to a horrific and tragic end by her boyfriend, Lamar Davenport," District Attorney Vance said. "I would like to thank the prosecutors in my office for securing a prison sentence commensurate with his extraordinarily violent crime, and offer my sympathies to Ms. Hines' loved ones as they continue to mourn."

Davenport was also sentenced to five years post-release supervision.

