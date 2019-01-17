Morgan Freeman's Granddaughter's Murderer Sentenced to 20 Years

Lamar Davenport has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison for the death of E'Dena Hines.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. announced Thursday that Davenport, 33, has been sentenced to 20 years for fatally stabbing his girlfriend, Hines, near her Washington Heights apartment building in 2015 while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Hines, the granddaughter of actor Morgan Freeman, was 33.

"The world will never know her artistry and talent, and how much she had to offer," Freeman said in a statement to E! News following her death in Aug. 2015. "Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace."