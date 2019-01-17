Um, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo Was Almost a Scripted TV Show

So, would you watch a scripted series about Marie Kondo's book? Or a movie? It almost happened.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo executive producer Gail Berman revealed there was other interest in The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up before it became a reality show.

"We acquired the rights to Kondo's book about three years ago when we met Marie and started to work with her. Initially, we were interested in doing the show in a scripted format and we were also approached to do it as a film, but we finally identified the most appropriate way for this journey to end. There were ups and downs, but we always thought that there was something very special in Marie and her message," Berman said.