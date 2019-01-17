Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and More Celebrity Exes Who Remain Friends

by alyssa morin | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 2:53 PM

Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, People's Choice Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When you go through a breakup, the last thing you want to do is be reminded of your ex. However, for some celebrities, remaining friends with their exes isn't a big deal. Case in point: Nina Dobrev revealed (for the millionth time) she's close to her exIan Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed

On Wednesday night's show of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Fam actress was asked by a viewer if she still keeps in touch with the 40-year-old actor. 

"Do you see Ian," the fan asked. "And now that he's married, is it weird that you are friends with both him and his wife?" 

Since Dobrev has been asked this many times, she responded with: "I don't think that's weird at all. That's great. Why can't everyone be friends?" Adding, "I think that they have a beautiful baby. They are happy—and so am I. What's bad about that? I don't see any problem with that."

Andy Cohen wrapped it up with, "Absolutely. Peace and love, man."

In case you need a little refresher, The Vampire Diaries stars dated back in 2013 for three years before they split. A year later, Ian dated the Twilight actress and they tied the knot the following year. The two lovebirds welcomed a baby girl, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in 2017. 

Photos

Friendly Celebrity Exes

From Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin to Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney, scroll through our gallery above to see what other celebrity exes are still close. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

