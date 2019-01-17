Betty White "Waiting for Robert Redford to Call" on Her 97th Birthday

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 1:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Betty White

Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program

Hey Robert Redford, need some digits?

It's a very special day for pop culture fans around the world who can't help but celebrate Betty White's 97th birthday.

But what exactly is the Hollywood actress hoping for on her special day? We have some answers.

"In the evening, Betty is playing poker with friends that she has played with for decades," Betty's rep shared with E! News. "As for her birthday wish, Betty is waiting for Robert Redford to call!"

Why is Robert's call so important? Over the years, the A-list star has made it clear that she has a serious crush on the actor. And despite all the years working under the Hollywood lights, they've never met or collaborated together.

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

"It never works," Betty once joked to Parade. "I try ever year."

Putting Robert aside, there are a few familiar gentlemen wishing the birthday girl a special day. Earlier today, Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram and shared a memory from their joint Tonight Show appearance.

"I don't usually wish ex-girlfriends Happy Birthday. But Betty's special," he wrote. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."

And being the animal lover that she is, Betty received a special surprise from Madame Tussauds Hollywood. The popular attraction's Golden Girl celebrated at the Los Angeles Zoo with her fuzzy buddy Charlie the Linne's two-toed Sloth! How fitting for a woman who is an advocate for four-legged friends.

Happy Birthday, Betty! 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Betty White , Robert Redford , Birthdays , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rita Ora

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and More Celebrity Exes Who Remain Friends

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

All the Animated Movies Disney Is Remaking as Live-Action Films

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Um, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo Was Almost a Scripted TV Show

Grey's Anatomy

Love Triangles In Elevators: Grey's Anatomy Stars Talk Midseason Premiere

Morgan Freeman, Edena Hines

Morgan Freeman's Granddaughter's Murderer Sentenced to 20 Years

ESC: Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Shares Advice for Balancing Motherhood and Fitness

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.