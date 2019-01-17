Forget Carrie, this year is all about Heather when Riverdale takes on another musical episode featuring Heathers: The Musical. Riverdale did Carrie: The Musical in April 2018.

"Last year, we had a blast doing Carrie. This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie. Heathers: The Musical is BIG FUN, with great roles for the Riverdale kids," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. "And everyone is singing…"

See the cast list below.

Up top is a photo of Madelaine Petsch, as Cheryl, where she's channeling Heather Chandler. Look for Cheryl to break the news to Kevin (Casey Cott) in the Wednesday, March 13 episode of the CW series. Kevin is directing the musical in the show.