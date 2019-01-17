Megyn Kelly Jokes About Being Unemployed After NBC Exit

Megyn Kelly is making a joke about her "busy" schedule, just days after reaching an exit agreement with NBC.

It was revealed on Jan. 11 that, about three months after she made controversial comments about blackface on Megyn Kelly Today, the host had finalized her exit from the network.

"The parties have resolved their differences, and Megyn Kelly is no longer an employee of NBC," the network said in a statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly will be paid the remaining $69 million, as previously promised in her three-year contract, and she will no longer be held to a non-compete clause. That means Kelly is able to start work elsewhere immediately.