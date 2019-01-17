Spike Lee has long been on board with Regina King's message.

The If Beale Street Could Talk star, who took home her first Golden Globe earlier this month for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress, took a concluding moment during her speech to issue a challenge to anyone listening.

"So often, everyone out there, they hear us on the red carpet, and they say celebrities, we're using the time to talk about ourselves when we're on our soapbox and using a moment to talk about the systemic things that are going on in life. Time's Up times two. The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone," she said.

"And I just want to say that I'm going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, everything that I produce, I am making a vow—and it's going to be tough—to make sure that everything that I produce, that it's 50 percent women. And I just challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries—I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same."