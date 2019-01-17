Prince Philip Uninjured After Being Involved in Car Crash

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 10:17 AM

Prince Philip

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Prince Philip had quite the day on the roads.

Buckingham Palace confirms to E! News that the 97-year-old royal family member experienced a car accident Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, he appears to be doing a-okay.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon," a spokesperson shared in a statement. "The Duke was not injured."

The palace confirms that the accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate or the private home of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to photos posted on ITV News, the accident appears to have involved a black Range Rover, which overturned in the road. No word on who the car belonged to.

Photos

Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip's Romance Through the Years

Norfolk Police also confirmed that officers were called to the Sandringham Estate shortly before 3 p.m. local time "following reports of a collision involving two cars."

 

Prince Philip, car crash

Archant

A spokesman added that police and ambulance crews attended and two people in one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

We're told Prince Philip was seen later by a doctor as a precaution and confirmed he was not injured.

Multiple reports say the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen have been staying at the Sandringham Estate since the holidays. The house stands in a 20,000-acre estate in the Norfolk Coast Area.

And although Prince Philip stays out of the public eye since retiring from his royal duties, royal watchers know that he enjoys carriage rides through Windsor Great Park.

He also couldn't miss granddaughter Princess Eugenie's wedding back in October 2018. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

TAGS/ Royals , Prince Philip , Accidents , Top Stories , Apple News

