Obama took to social media back in November to reflect on her journey with her followers.

"As I've reflected on my journey, I've learned so much about where I came from, about the people and moments that shaped me, about all of the struggles and the growth along the way," she wrote. "But mostly, I learned to embrace the fullness of my story—every bit of it."

"As I write in the preface, 'Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own.' I hope this book is meaningful to you, even in the smallest of ways," Obama continued. "I hope you find something in it that resonates with your life. Most of all, I hope that each of you can embrace the beauty of who you are, and I wish you all the best in your own process of becoming."