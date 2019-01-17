Michelle Obama's Becoming Breaks a Record Set by Fifty Shades of Grey

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 10:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Becoming, Michelle Obama, Book

Crown Publishing Group

Becoming is beloved by readers around the world.

It's been two months since Michelle Obama released her memoir, and it's still on top of Amazon's best-selling books chart. Becoming was the No. 1 "most sold on Amazon across all formats for 47 consecutive days," according to Amazon Charts. The book had the longest period at No. 1 since Fifty Shades of Grey's streak about seven years ago, enjoying many weeks in the top spot.

CNN reports that, on the 47th day, another book took over the No. 1 position, but Becoming has since returned to the top spot on the charts.

Read

Michelle Obama Gets Candid on Marriage, Barack Obama's Presidency and Donald Trump in Bombshell Memoir Becoming

Obama took to social media back in November to reflect on her journey with her followers.

"As I've reflected on my journey, I've learned so much about where I came from, about the people and moments that shaped me, about all of the struggles and the growth along the way," she wrote. "But mostly, I learned to embrace the fullness of my story—every bit of it."

"As I write in the preface, 'Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own.' I hope this book is meaningful to you, even in the smallest of ways," Obama continued. "I hope you find something in it that resonates with your life. Most of all, I hope that each of you can embrace the beauty of who you are, and I wish you all the best in your own process of becoming."

Today, Jan. 17, marks a very special day for Obama, it's her 55th birthday! In celebration, Barack Obama took to social media to send a sweet message to his wife.

"I knew it way back then and I'm absolutely convinced of it today — you're one of a kind, @MichelleObama," he wrote along with a throwback photo of the couple. "Happy Birthday!"

Take a look at five bombshell stories in Becoming HERE!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michelle Obama , Fifty Shades Of Grey , Books , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christie Brinkley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Rob Kardashian Impressed By Khloe's Ex James Harden

Prince Philip

Prince Philip Uninjured After Being Involved in Car Crash

Spike Lee

Spike Lee Reminds People He Hired Women Long Before Regina King's Speech

The Office

Which Character From The Office Should Cross Over to Steve Carell's Space Force?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

You Have to See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Sneaky PDA During Date Night

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn Clears Up Misconceptions About His Relationship With Taylor Swift

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.