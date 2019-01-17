Fans of The Office got great news earlier this week when it was announced that Steve Carell AKA Michael Scott from The Office is teaming up with the show's creators for a new workplace comedy.

According to Netflix, which will bring this new comedy to life, Carell will work with executive producers Greg Daniels and Howard Klein once again for the new show, Space Force. The show won't be about a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, but it will be about the employees tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services called The Space Force.

It loosely stems from the idea that President Donald Trump discussed back in summer of 2018, about having a team responsible for protecting us in space/from things in space, but it will be totally fictional and with The Office team at the helm, totally funny.

Even though Space Force isn't The Office reboot fans have been wanting, and the characters from the show don't exactly make sense in this new comedy world, it doesn't mean we can't dream about seeing a few characters crossover to the Netflix comedy someday.