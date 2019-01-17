Amy Schumer doesn't want to be edited.

The star took a stand against society's beauty expectations when she caught wind of an Instagram account that had edited her photo to look "insta ready."

"DM me pictures you would like to post and I will make them insta ready," the Instagram account captioned a side-by-side photo of Schumer without and with the edits. "Like what [I] did with Amy Schumer? I will do that for you too."

In the edited shot, Schumer's face and nose had been narrowed, her eyes enlarged and brightened, her under-eye area smoothed and lipstick applied.

Well, the Emmy winner wanted none of it. "Woof," she commented. "This is not good for our culture. I like how i look and don't want to look like a carbon copy of this one type woman you feel is the best way to look." It appears the Instagram account has since been deleted.