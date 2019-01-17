Top Chef: Kentucky, the 16th season of the Bravo reality series, is about halfway through the competition…and the frontrunner was sent home.

Nini Nguyen, the contestant with the most wins (two), was sent home during the two-part Restaurant Wars challenge. She made her way to Last Chance Kitchen where she was bested by season 15 contestant Brother Luck and he returned to the competition in week six.

For weeks it looked like Nini was the one to beat. Now? It's anybody's game.

We've broken down the competition below, looking at the remaining contestants wins so far, as well as placement in the top and bottom.