Rob Kardashian Impressed by Khloe Kardashian's Ex James Harden

Rob Kardashian is impressed by James Harden—no matter his history with the famous family.

As fans may recall, the Houston Rockets shooting guard and Khloe Kardashian dated for less than a year between 2015 and 2016 before calling it quits. Khloe later accused the athlete of cheating on her, claiming on her since-canceled talk show, Kocktails With Khloe, "I just don't want to put up with people—you want to be monogamous, but then you're not monogamous."

"He wanted to be committed, then wasn't committed," she continued at the time. "So KoKo had to let him go-go."

Later, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Harden shared his point of view. "I feel like it was for no reason," the basketball pro said of the media frenzy that came with dating Khloe, although he didn't say her name. "I wasn't getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don't need that. It wasn't uncomfortable, but it wasn't me."