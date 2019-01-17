Watch Kelly Clarkson Bring the "Heat" as She Preps for Her New Tour

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 7:05 AM
Kelly Clarkson is a whole lotta woman—and she's got a whole lotta fun in store!
The 36-year-old singer invited E! News' Justin Sylvester to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her Meaning of Life Tour before it begins Jan. 24 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. "It's kind of a crazy, chaotic mess right now, but we're excited," she said. "It's coming together!"
The Meaning of Life Tour marks her first time hitting the road in three years. "We have four kids," she said, referencing hubby Brandon Blackstock, "so it took a minute to get here again."
Clarkson's family will join her on tour, but this time, she's found more balance. "The last time I toured, I was trying to be supermom and a pop star at the same time," she said, "and that was really hard." Also keeping her busy? "We shoot The Voice while on tour." That means Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are touring concurrently. "So," she said, "come see my show!"
The stage was designed to include a bar, where she'll perform different cover songs ("things that tend to viral") and bring out some of her famous friends. "I'm prepping for The Kelly Clarkson Show! So, we're having guests come out some nights," she said. "I am very excited!"
Clarkson might even order a glass of pinot noir when she's at the bar.
"I like a red wine!" the singer told E! News. "It's good for your heart, right?"
But don't expect to see Clarkson throw back shots, as she wants to protect her voice above all else. A self-admitted "goofball," Clarkson said she's more likely to be found playing board games before a gig than partying backstage. "I think you feel kinda cool whenever you come out and the audience is there," the singer said. "And you're like, 'They're cheering!' That's cool!"
Watch the exclusive interview now for a sneak peek of Clarkson rehearsing her hit "Heat," which is currently burning up the charts, and to see her play a rapid-fire Dos and Dont's game.
