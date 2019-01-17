Goldie Hawn Got Way Too Close When Kate Hudson Was Giving Birth

"First of all, I had to ask your permission," Hawn clarified, "because the last time it happened, I had too many Doritos in front of you, brought you a lotus, asked you to smell it—which is the worst thing you can do to a pregnant person—and then you asked me to put down my pizza. Then when I had whatever, you leaned up and went, 'Mom, shut up!' in one of your major [contractions]. So, I was careful, and I said, 'Would it be OK? Do you want me in the room?' So, I did ask permission. See, I'm a really fair mom, aren't I? It's like, 'Honey, do you still want me?'"

Hudson had hoped to deliver her daughter naturally, but ultimately, that didn't pant out. "I was induced, trying to do it naturally, and then everybody would be in the room and I'd have those crazy contractions where I'd be talking and then all of a sudden I'd go, 'Ooh.' I'd have to hunker down. Because there were so many people in and out—and I was feeling left out of the social aspect of it—I looked at the nurse and I was like, 'I think I want the epidural, because I'm too social for natural childbirth.' I ended up getting a walking epidural, and then during the actual pushing, it was [quick]. The doctor was amazing. But mom, once again—she was right in there!"