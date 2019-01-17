Goldie Hawn Got Way Too Close When Kate Hudson Was Giving Birth

Ellentube
by Zach Johnson | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 5:55 AM
When Kate Hudson gave birth to her second child, son Bingham Bellamy, in 2011, the 39-year-old actress quickly realized having mom Goldie Hawn in the delivery room might have been a mistake. "She wanted me to think of my vagina as a magnolia flower," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September. "I was like, 'I never want to think of my vagina that big—ever.'"
Hawn and Hudson returned to Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show Thursday to fill in as guest co-hosts—and this time, the bubbly blonde actresses shared a laugh over the October 2018 birth of Hudson's daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. "As you might know, we had my daughter," Hudson giggled, "which is kind of how it goes down in the birthing room, anyway."
"First of all, I had to ask your permission," Hawn clarified, "because the last time it happened, I had too many Doritos in front of you, brought you a lotus, asked you to smell it—which is the worst thing you can do to a pregnant person—and then you asked me to put down my pizza. Then when I had whatever, you leaned up and went, 'Mom, shut up!' in one of your major [contractions]. So, I was careful, and I said, 'Would it be OK? Do you want me in the room?' So, I did ask permission. See, I'm a really fair mom, aren't I? It's like, 'Honey, do you still want me?'"
Hudson had hoped to deliver her daughter naturally, but ultimately, that didn't pant out. "I was induced, trying to do it naturally, and then everybody would be in the room and I'd have those crazy contractions where I'd be talking and then all of a sudden I'd go, 'Ooh.' I'd have to hunker down. Because there were so many people in and out—and I was feeling left out of the social aspect of it—I looked at the nurse and I was like, 'I think I want the epidural, because I'm too social for natural childbirth.' I ended up getting a walking epidural, and then during the actual pushing, it was [quick]. The doctor was amazing. But mom, once again—she was right in there!"
Getting up from her seat, 73-year-old Hawn set the scene.
"[The doctor] was sort of like this, leaning down, doing the thing…and I'm trying to get in on him to try to look over his shoulder," she said. "Now I see the head and I'm going, 'Oh! There's the head!' Then it went back, and he said, 'Goldie, if you get any closer, you're going to fall in!'"
