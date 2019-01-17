Grey's Anatomy returns tonight with two love triangles (or a love triangle and 2/3 of a love triangle) stuck in elevators, and in typical Grey's fashion, everything's a bit of a hot mess.

In elevator number one, we've got Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), who've been kissing and nearly kissing and professing feelings and denying feelings for months now, with some interruptions from Dr. Link (Chris Carmack). DeLuca's into Meredith and he wants her to know it, and she doesn't want to be into him and doesn't think she should be, but she kind of is? It's complicated, but when are two uncomplicated people ever trapped in an elevator together?

"You know Grey's and elevators and hot Italian guys, so you can, I'm sure, figure it out," Pompeo told Zuri Hall when E! News visited the set of the ABC show.