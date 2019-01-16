How Selena Gomez Is Leaning on Taylor Swift After Leaving Treatment

Selena Gomez endured a rough past few months but she is now able to shake it off and it's all thanks to her best friend Taylor Swift.

It has been nearly a month since the pop star reemerged on the scene after a brief stay in a treatment facility for her mental health and a source tells E! News that Selena is "in a great place mentally and physically right now."

While Selena's friends and family have and continue to support her through trying times, Swift is one of the many people who Selena looks to for comfort. "Selena and Taylor have been in touch since Selena left her treatment and are very close," the insider shares. "Taylor has reached out several times and has shown her support and love."

The source shares, "[Selena] really leans on Taylor and considers her one of her best friends."