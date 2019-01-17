Wrap Tops That Show Off Your Figure

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 3:00 AM
Here's something we think we can all agree on: You can never have to many tops.
But we're not just talking T-shirts and sweaters here. Those are great, don't get us wrong, but what do you go for when you want to be comfortable but classy? If you ask us, the answer here is the wrap top. It's a feminine silhouette, but loose enough to not feel restrictive. The waist-cinching style looks great paired with slacks for a business meeting, with a pleather skirt for a night out or with jeans for a casual weekend vibe. So basically, it works for anything.
We mean it friends, we are here for the wrap top situation.
