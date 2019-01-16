5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford Is Engaged to Crystal Leigh

GUESS?, Inc./Ryan Fleming/Gregorio Campos
by Lena Grossman | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 4:05 PM
GUESS?, Inc./Ryan Fleming/Gregorio Campos
5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford is engaged!
The musician proposed to his longtime girlfriend Crystal Leigh on Jan. 11 during a romantic sunset outing. It also happened to be their three-year anniversary.
Clifford posted about the big news on Instagram and the described significance of the location. "I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us," he wrote. "In the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn't ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you, Crystal."
Clifford shared pictures from the evening and the couple looks happy as can be. In one, Leigh's ring is on full display as she holds her face in shock and happiness. The second one shows the actual proposal and the third shows them laying down in the tent surrounded by photos of them.
Clifford popped the question to Leigh at the Ungasan Clifftop Resort in Bali with the sunset in the background. It also happens to be the same place where they had their first kiss three years earlier. He played the 1975's song "Medicine" in the background, which was the same song that played during their first kiss.
Clifford clearly left no detail behind!
GUESS?, Inc./Ryan Fleming/Gregorio Campos
Later on in the night, the engaged couple had a meal cooked by Australian chef James Viles and then celebrated with some friends.
At the proposal, Clifford wore a black shirt and pants while Leigh looked stunning in a white lace open-shoulder Guess dress.
When he isn't sharing pictures of his concerts, Clifford uploads lots of sweet couple moments that they share together. On New Year's Eve, the guitarist posted a selfie from a celebration and dubbed 2019 as "the best year of all our lives."
In 2015, the Australian native was involved in a scary accident when his face got burned by pyrotechnics at his concert at London's Wembley Stadium. He maintained a positive attitude and thanked his fans for their support and worry.
He's clearly fully recovered because his beaming smile was on full display after popping the question to his soon-to-be wife.
Congratulations, Michael and Crystal!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?