It's Portia de Rossi's Birthday! See Her Best Photos With Wife Ellen DeGeneres to Celebrate

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 9:00 AM

Ellen Degeneres, Portia de Rossi

E! Illustration

Happy birthday, Portia De Rossi!

Today the Australian actress turns 46 years old and what better way to celebrate than to take a look back at her sweetest moments with her No.1 fan, her wife and her ride or die, Ellen DeGeneres?

The power couple has been marred since 2008 and more than a decade later fans are still obsessed with these two and we can see why. They are adorable together, are always supporting one another and clearly are madly in love.

Even though we love the birthday girl as an actress, especially in her roles on shows like Arrested Development, Aly McBeal and Scandal, it's her longtime romance with everyone's favorite talk show host DeGeneres that makes us love her even more.

Over the years this duo has proved that love can conquer all and that you can have two successful people in a relationship and come out stronger because of it.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Share Wedding Day Footage on 10th Anniversary

No matter what comes their way, these two lovebirds always have each other's back. They are in it for the long haul and even though they aren't all over social media together, when they do post they make fans swoon at their connection.

Their bond is unbreakable, makes us want to find love ASAP and is too cute not to recognize.

So, in honor of de Rossi's birthday, we've rounded up the best pictures this pair has taken together over the years for you to enjoy and not-so-secretly become envious of.

Happy birthday, Portia, we hope Ellen spoils you like you deserve!

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres

Instagram

Ride or Die

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres started off 2019 strong with a couples' ride.

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres

Instagram

No. 1 Fan

Ahead of DeGeneres' premiere of her Netflix special Relatable the duo took a sweet selfie to share with their fans.

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Blazer Babes

Could these two be any more stylish while walking around Los Angeles?

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres

Instagram

Love on Safari

In summer 2018, the power couple went to Tanzania for safari and proved their love is wild.

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Instagram

Gorilla Games

The couple made sure to smile for the cameras while on their Rwanda adventure in 2018.

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres

Instagram

Snuggle Time

There's always time for a hug when you love someone.

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

On-Set Kisses

When the Arrested Development star stopped by her wife's talk show the two couldn't help but have a little smooch in between interviews.

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres

Instagram

Vacation Vibes

In July 2017, the lovebirds went to Mallorca for a little rest and relaxation. 

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

Plus One

No matter what the award show, the talk show host always has her No.1 fan by her side.

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres

Instagram

Love Birds

DeGeneres and de Rossi showed each other some love on Valentine's Day back in 2016.

ESC: Stylish Couples, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/REX Shutterstock

Well Suited

Talk about a well-suited pair!

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres

Instagram

New Year, Same Love

In 2016, the longtime loves celebrated the new year in St. Barts and we are so jealous. 

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

VIP Guests

Whenever de Rossi is a special guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, you know it's going to be a good show. 

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres, GLAAD Media Awards

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Strike a Pose

Whoever said you can't have fun on the red carpet clearly have not met Ellen and Portia. 

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, Instagram

Instagram

Look of Love

They may not be the most public on social media, but when they do post, fans can't get enough. 

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, People's Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

That's My Girl

Sometimes, DeGeneres just wants to let her wife shine bright on the red carpet. 

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, Twitter

Twitter

Snuggle Selfies

Going to the beach has never looked so cool with these two lovebirds. 

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, Instagram

Instagram

Summertime Sunsets

You see a selfie, we see a couple madly in love. 

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Amanda Edwards/WireImag

Red Carpet Pros

Who says you can't have fun at work...or posing for photos on the red carpet?

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi

Lara Porzak Photography via WireImage

Marital Bliss

On August 16, 2008, 30 close family and friends watched the couple say "I Do" in their Beverly Hills home. 

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Emmy, 2007

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

All Eyes On Them

In 2007, the couple posed together at the Emmys and looked amazing as an item.

